Samadhi Maran of Pyarabai Badjate

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

Pyarabai Shantilal Badjate, a native of Shirur, Beed, who had been observing 1236 Ekasana Upavas of Jain religion for four years, accepted online Santhara from Acharya Guptinandji Gurudev at the age of 90. At the age of 51, Pyarabai had taken Sat Pratima from Acharya Rayan Sagarji Maharaj. Like the diet of Jain sages, she also used to eat once in 24 hours and performed puja and abhishek every day.

She took Shullikadiksha at Shrikshetra Kachner, on the second day of Kartik Purnima, in the presence of Acharya Mayank Sagarji Maharaj, Munishri Jayakirti, Shrutdhar Nandiji, Siddhanta Kirtiji and Ariyika Suprakashmati Mataji. While performing penance for five days at Gadivat, Chaturmas in the presence of Mayank Sagarji, she breathed her last on November 25 at 8.15 am while chanting Namokar Mantra. She was cremated at Tyagi Bhavan by the Jain friends group. Mayank Sagarji Maharaj performed Sanskar through Mantropachar. Large number of devotees from the Jain community were present.