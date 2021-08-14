Sanjay Patil gets Panache Par Excellence award

Aurangabad, Aug 14: Director of Relax Zeal Fitness and Wellness Services Sanjay Patil was honoured with the Panache Par Excellence in fitness and wellness award here recently.

Noted actor Vaquar Sheikh presented the award to Patil in presence of actor Puneet Issar, comedian VIP, director and fashion designer Vishal Kapoor.

Patil has been contributing to the fitness industry for the last two decades. Relax-Zeal is renowned for innovative workout routines for customized lifestyle plans, catering to all fitness needs across the city.

Patil is the Race Director for all the Lokmat Maha-Marathon events, which is a five city marathon circuit, serving over 40,000 runners every year. A graduate in physical education, he obtained training in disciplines related to naturopathy, physiotherapy, diet and wellness.