Sankalp initiative in MAC to create skilled manpower

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship has launched the Sankalp initiative to prepare certified trainers to impart the required training to the skilled manpower required in the industrial sector. The formal inauguration of the training class of trainers based on the concept of German dual training under CNC programming and advanced welding technology will be held on August 26 at Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC).

The MAC has been the first in the country to produce experts and certified trainers in the automobile sector. The training to trainers (TOT) programme will be jointly implemented by the ministry of skill development, Automotive skill development council (ASDC), GIZ, Maharashtra skill development society and MAC. The training required to become a certified instructor in the field of robotics technology, CNC and advanced welding technology will now be available in MAC.

Inauguration of Sankalp today

The inauguration of Sankalp will take place on Thursday. ASDC chief executive officer Arindam Lahiri, Dr R Rodni from GIZ, MAC president Munish Sharma, managing director Jayant Padalkar will be present, informed MAC director Ashish Garde.

What is the Sankalp initiative

In view of the growing demand for skilled manpower, the ministry of skill development in collaboration with the World Bank, has launched the Sankalp initiative. Certified trainers in robotics technology, CNC programming and welding technology will be created in the Sankalp initiative. Training of three batches has started under advanced welding and CNC programming.