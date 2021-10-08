Santosh Wahule to take over as CAO in AMC

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The chief accounts officer (CAO) Santosh Wahule of Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) has been transferred on the same designation to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Wahule has reported his joining in the AMC today afternoon. The AMC administrator A K Pandey was busy in the meetings of the guardian minister, therefore, Wahule could not meet him. Hence it is expected that he will take the official charge as CAO on Monday.

Earlier, the AMC administrator granted promotion to the chief accounts officer Sanjay Pawar on terms and conditions as it the post filled by the state government on a deputation basis. The other posts in AMC which are also filled on the deputation basis include the municipal officer of health (MoH), education officer, assistant director (Town Planning), chief auditor, malaria officer, establishment officers etc.

Wahule joined JMC as CAO in 2019. He was given the additional charge of deputy commissioner as well. He created history by taking drastic measures to free the city (Jalgaon) from encroachments. The roads are free from hawkers also. In JMC, the gala-occupants and tenants of civic properties were not paying their rents for the past many years, despite having court orders. Wahule took severe action and recovered Rs 9 crore from them during the pandemic situation. He also sealed many galas when they failed to pay their rents. The recovery drive was underway, but the state government surprised everyone by transferring him suddenly to Aurangabad.