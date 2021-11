Sarwari Begum passes away

Aurangabad, Nov 22:

A senior citizen and resident of Aurangabad Times Colony, Khateeb Sarwari Begum w/o Naeemuddin (85), passed away after a protracted illness, recently. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Osmania Masjid in Aurangabad Times Colony and the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to Arafat Masjid. She is survived by one daughter.

The departed soul was the sister of former councillor R K Khateeb (Partur).