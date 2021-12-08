SCETC asks colleges to admit reserved category candidates for UG, PG temporary basis

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) asked all the undergraduate and postgraduate (UG and PG) colleges to admit reserved category students temporary if fail to submit a caste validity certificate (CVC).

It may be noted that the Cell started the admission process for different UG and PG courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Architecture, Education, Physical Education, Law and Health Science for the academic year 2021-22.

It has made submission of CVC compulsory for reserved category candidates at the time of admissions confirmation. However, the process of certificate validity takes two to three months.

Many candidates will deprive of education or will have to complete it under the general category.

Candidates who confirm admission in the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round-I will have to submit CVC before the end of the second round.

The SCETC asked all the colleges last evening through a notice stating that the students from the reserved category should be given admissions on the basis of receipt of application uploaded in the students' information.

The admission will be considered temporary. Those who will not submit the CVC will be considered the general category candidates.