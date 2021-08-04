Scholarship exam postpone for 3rd time

Aurangabad, August 4:

The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) on Wednesday postponed the school scholarship examination for the third time.

It may be noted that the Council decided to conduct Pre-Upper Primary (PUP) for Class 5 and Pre-Secondary Scholarship (PSS) for Class 8 students on May 23.

With the rise in Covid patients in the State at that time, the examination was postponed.

The MSCE announced on July 20 that students would take the test on August 8. The examinations of Central Armed Police Forces will be held on August 8, therefore, the scholarship test has been postponed for the second time. On July 28, the new date of the test was declared as August 9.

The Council of Examinations today postponed the test again for the third time. Now, aspirants will appear for it, on August 12. The admit cards of students were made available on the schools login and will be valid till August 12 instead of August 9.