School scholarship exam postpone for 2nd time

Aurangabad, July 28:

The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) cancelled postponed the school scholarship examination for the second time.

It may be noted that the MSCE decided to conduct Pre-Upper Primary (PUP) for class 5 and Pre-Secondary Scholarship (PSS) for class 8 students on May 23.

The number of patients was high in the State at that time, so the examination was postponed the first time. The Council announced on July 20 that students would take the test on August 8.

The examinations of Central Armed Police Forces would be held on August 8, therefore, the scholarship test was postponed for the second time. The new date of the test is August 9.

The admit cards of students were made available in schools login on Tuesday.