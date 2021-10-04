Schools abuzz with students after many months

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

Hundreds of schools from the city areas were abuzz with students after a gap of many months in the post-Covid situation.

It may be noted that all the educational institutions including schools were shut down with the spread of Covid across the State since March end of 2020.

With the decline in patients strength, the State Government relaxed norms and allowed shops and business establishments to open. The schools were reopened for students in rural areas which has no Covid 19 patient.

With the permission of the Government and the local administrations, the schools from standard 8th to 12th were reopened within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) from today after many months.

The school premises were disinfected and all the teaching and non-teaching staff members were asked to undergo RT-PCR test before 48 hours of reopening the schools. The schools reopened today with the dividing students in different batches. The staff of many schools welcomed the students with flowers and sweets.

Principal of Nath Valley School Ranjit Dass said that the atmosphere was one of happiness even though today they had a semester examination.

“Nearly 165 students attended the offline classes today. Some of them said that they had done well, others felt the new multiple-choice question pattern was tougher,” he said.

Ranjit Dass said that the teaching faculty was delighted to have students back on campus. “Some classes were held after the examinations to clear doubts for the next paper.

Overall, it was a great beginning and we hope more students will attend physical classes in future,” he added.

All students maintained covid appropriate protocol.The bus ride was enjoyed by students after several months.

Principal of Stepping Stones High School Dr Angelo Michael D'cruz said that it was good to see the students in their classes again. “The children and students were ecstatic to attend offline class. Nearly 829 students attended the classes today. An optional lunch facility was also started for the students. Teachers were happy to see students back,” he added.

Founder president of Maharashtra English Schools Trustees Association Sanjayrao Tayde Patil said that both teachers and students were joyous on offline classes on the first day of the school. “An arrangement of handwash and sanitiser was made for students in the premises. All safety measures are being taken in the schools and parents should send their wards without any hesitation,” he added.

Box

Over 33 K attend schools on 1st day in city

There are 98,027 students in the city’s 563 schools which standards from 8th to 12th. Around 33,113 students were present in the schools in 367 schools. Education officer B B Chavan said that schools from eight standard to 12th were reopened for students within AMC jurisdiction. “The Government launched ‘Majhe Vidyarthi, Majhi Shala’ campaign. With this, schools too have responsibility for students health along with parents. It is mandatory for students to follow Covid measures like wearing mask, washing hands frequently and maintaining physical distancing in the schools,” he said.