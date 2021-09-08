Schools, teachers can play an important role in helping students choose the right career

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

After a long covid break, the annual activities of the Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) kicked off with an outstanding ‘Principals Meet 2021’ an interactive session for school principals with engineer Sumeet Arora at Lokmat Hall on Wednesday.

Arora, director of Novo Leaders, Pune shed light on various topics including role of schools in building career-wise students in covid times and beyond. Speaking on the occasion, he said, covid has changed the role of schools and teachers as they had to adapt to online classes and technology. However, the dilemma of choosing the right career still remains the same. Schools and teachers can play an important role here by helping students in choosing the right career and not go after the choices made by others. Schools can do this with a proper evaluation process, organising seminars, career conversations with an expert, holding career development projects, creating an e-career library, and also informing the students about the various choices available rather than traditional career paths. Also schools can ask students to identify their strengths, weaknesses, what they love to do, their skills and why they want to choose a specific career. Telling students about the positive and negative aspects of the career and making them aware of the risks and rewards can also help them in choosing the right career, he added. Yogesh Gole, resident editor, Lokmat Times gave the introductory. Nandkishor Patil, editor Lokmat Aurangabad, Amitabh Shrivastava executive editor, Lokmat Samachar, Ramesh Dedwal head Lokmat Connect, (Maharashtra and Goa), principals, schools trustees, vice principals and teachers were present.

Thousands of career options

Right from class 6th, students must be informed about various career choices rather than old professions. Teachers can ask the students to write down details of 50 careers they know and 200 words about the profession they want to choose. Later schools can make an assessment on whether the students are well aware of their career choice. Also students can be made to do an internship for a few hours a day at an establishment they want to pursue a career in.

Inform them about changing trends

Schools can tell students about the changing industry trends, professions and required skills. Help them gain proper skills and education required for the job right from school. Make them learn in 6th standard, let them do research in 7th, converse with them in 8th and help them experience their career in 9th class.

Choose a career that matches your lifestyle

A good career is one that can match the current lifestyle and expenses. Students must be told to write down the monthly expenses of every individual in the family. The expenses can then be compared with the actual expenditure. This will assist the students in deciding the career that can match their financial expenses in the future.