SCR general manager in Aurangabad on Sept 24
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 22, 2021 10:15 PM2021-09-22T22:15:02+5:302021-09-22T22:15:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 22:
Gajanan Mallya, general manager, South Central Railway, will visit Aurangabad Railway Station on September 24. Hence the officials at the Aurangabad railway station started maintenance and repair work. Mallya will inspect the condition of facilities at the railway station. Emphasis is being placed on the fact that there will be no errors in the inspection tour.