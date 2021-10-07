SCR reduces platform ticket fare to Rs 10

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The South Central Railway (SCR, Nanded Division) today has reduced the platform ticket fare to Rs 10 from Rs 30. The SCR has hiked the fare from the current financial year.

Earlier, the SCR has claimed that the hike was a temporary measure taken by the union Ministry of Railways to prevent overcrowding at stations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the fare's were hiked at few railway stations in the jurisdiction of the division (of SCR) including Aurangabad and Nanded railway stations.

The reduction in fare of Rs 10 has been implemented at all the stations from Thursday (October 7), stated the press release issued by the public relations officer.

The temporary hike has deterred more persons from visiting the station and the decision to withdraw the hike has been taken after assessing the ground situation. However, an air of disappointment was prevailing amongst the passengers from the important stations of the region after they learnt that SCR has reduced the platform ticket fare in Secunderabad Division in July, it is learnt.