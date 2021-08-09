Season-4 of Discovery School Super League begins; 1 Cr students to participate in online quiz

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

Season-4 of Discovery School Super League (DSSL), powered BYJU’s and Lokmat Group of Newspapers, has begun. Around one crore students from the different parts of the country will participate in the national level inter-school online quiz contest, which is being held for the past three years in the country regularly. Students from standard third to 10th can participate in the online quiz contest from home.

There are three rounds. The first round is school level while the second and third rounds will be State and national levels, respectively.

Competition rounds

First-round (School Level): The candidates will have to attempt 20 questions in 30 minutes in schools level round of online quiz contest through the App. One student from each group of the schools will be eligible for the State level round. There are three groups.

Second round (State Level): Only the best of two candidates will be selected for the national level.

Third round (National Level): The winner of each State level will participate in the national level round of quiz contest would be telecast on Discovery channel. The shooting of the contest would be done at the Mumbai-based studio of Discovery channel while participants will attempt it from home.

Award and prizes

The first three winners of the national level team and their headmasters will get an opportunity of paid NASA trip. They will also get a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, special felicitation and one-year free training for each winner through BYJU’s The Learning App.

--Each participant will get an online participation certificate, Rs 5,000 scholarship for BYJU’s course of 60 days through its.

---Students would be accorded grades on the basis of their critical thinking, aptitude, weak and strong points in the quiz contest.

--Students need to click on the following link to download the App to participate in the quiz contest sponsored by Discovery Channel and powered by BYJU’s and Lokmat Group of Newspapers.

--Scan the code for participation.

Names of schools participating in DSSL contest are as follows;

Narendra English School-Garkheda, National English School, Agrasen Vidya Mandir-Intkheda, Chate School-Kamgar Chowk, Abhinav International School, Cute Duckling School, Jigisha International School, Little Star English School, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur English High School, Burhani National English Primary School, New English School-Ayyappa Road, St Lawrence English High School, Godavari Public School-Kaigaon, Phoenix English School-Karmad, Winchester International School-Harsul, Aura International School-Hipapur, Little Angel School-Waluj, Sanskar Balak Mandir-Harsul, Scholar’s English School, Raja Shivaji English School, Saraswati Bhuvan CBSE School-Aurangpura, Pinakeshwar School-Cidco, Chate School-Lasur, Super Thirty English School-Hudco, St John High School, St Meera English School-Cidco, Tanwani English School-Waluj, New Beginning International School-Naigaon, Shantiniketan Public School-Yashashri Colony, Bhagwan Mahaveer School-Ramnagar, Holy Cross English School-Nagar Naka, Kids Cambridge English School-Waluj, St Paul’s High School-Paithan, Shri Swami Samarth School-AMC Aurangabad, Cambridge International School-Jhalta, Small Wonder School-Waluj, Fransalian English School-Seven Hill, Supreme Global School, Royal Oak World School, Podar International School-Shahnoorwadi, BFCI English School-Delhi Gate, Crescent International School-Mondha Naka, Kids Pride English School, Ashapura Tapadia Innovation School.

For details, one may contact on (9673595595/9850406017)