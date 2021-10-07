Secular parties demand close watch on 'prabhag' formation

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be holding its maiden elections through prabhag system. The process to form the prabhags (cluster of three wards) has been started, but many aspirants (of small parties or independents) have got panicked. However, the big parties underline the need of keeping a close watch on the whole process. Huge irregularity in the delimitation of wards had taken place when the AMC was conducting elections through the ward system. Hence monitoring the process to ensure that the formation is not favouring anybody or being done as per the convenience of some candidates?

Former MLC Subhash Zambad said," The formation of prabhags is underway. It is important to monitor it closely." "Congress is against the prabhag system and the party thinks it should be held as per ward system. It is our earnest demand to the state government to reconsider the decision and conduct the forthcoming election as per ward system," said the city president Hisham Osmani.

NCP city president Vijay Salve said, " We have done 75 per cent booth planning eyeing on ward system. We are ready to fight the civic elections on our own strength, but we will abide by the orders of party high commands regarding the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in the civic elections which are likely to be held in March-April."