Seed planting near new Beed bypass road

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

More than 1000 seeds of various trees brought for the guests at the 41st Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan organized by Lok Samvad Foundation, were left with the organizers. These seeds were planted at the foot of the hill along the new Solapur-Dhule Beed Bypass area passing through Walmi area on Sunday.

Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele inaugurated the initiative. Seeds of native trees were then planted at the foot of the hill along the road. President of foundation Dr Rajesh Karpe, secretary Dr Ganesh Mohite, member Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Hansraj Jadhav, Sudam Mule Patil, Dr Arjun More, Dr Purushottam Deshmukh, prof Vasant Zende, Dr Vishwanath Kokkarand others were present.