Selection test for Navodaya Vidyalaya admissions on Aug 11

Aurangabad, July 27:

The selection test for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) admissions will be held at 52 centres in the district on August 11.

A total of 12,606 candidates registered to take the test in the district.

The selected students will get admission to the sixth standard.

The names of the centres included Shishu Vihar-Aurangpura, Sharda Mandir High School, S B Primary and Secondary Schools, Ujjwalatai Pawar English School-Satara, Dr Desarda Public School-Baijipura, Godavari High School-Hudco, Baliram Patil High School-Cidco, Chate English School-Satara, Dharmaveer Sambhaji Vidyalaya-Cidco, Guru Tegh Bahadur High School, St Francis High School, Holy Cross English School, Royal Oaks World School, Sant Janardhan Swami Vidyalaya, Gurudev SVM-Ellora, Jawahar Navodyaya Vidyalaya, Shivaji College, New High School, Savitribai Phule Kanya Prashala and Sane Guruji Vidyalaya (all from Kannad), Manikrao Palodkar High School, National Urdu and Marathi School), Sant Eknath Vidyalaya, S B High School-Bharadi, Shivaji Vidyalaya, Swami Vivekanand Vidyalaya and Little Wonder School (all from Sillod), Ramkrishana High School, ZP Kanya Prashala, Mishrilal Pahade English School, Arya Chanakya Vidyamandir and Nath High School (Paithan), S B High School (Bidkin), Jawahar Madhyamki Vidyalaya (Pachod), Dhoot Kanya Prashala-Gangapur, New High School-Lasur Station and Bhairavmal Tanwani High School-Waluj.