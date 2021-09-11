Seminar on import-export and global trade opportunities

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

A seminar was organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) at Massia hall, Waluj on Saturday. Director and founder of EOE India business training and consulting services Dr Amita Sarvade delivered a lecture on 'Import-export and global trade opportunity.'

The seminar was attended by 45 entrepreneurs from Waluj MIDC. In the seminar, Dr Sarvade said that in order to grow industry and business, entrepreneurs need to pay attention to global developments. Before stepping into the global market, one needs to consider the trade, economy and relationship between the two countries. She also advised to collect information about the 10 major exporters of India, the country's trading partners and current position in the global market, to accelerate the export of manufactured goods, and to decide on the import-export of products based on export policy. The company helps entrepreneurs to meet the requirements for collaborative strategies for industrial sector, problem solving based management training, business consultants and doing international business. Members Rahul Mogale, Suresh Khillare, Vijay Lekurwale, Manish Agarwal, Sarjerao Salunke, Dushyant Athavale, Shyam Chaudhary, Rajshri Velangi and others were present on the occasion.