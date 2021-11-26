Aurangabad, Nov 25: On the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, a seminar on laws for women’s protection was jointly organized by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Railway Police Aurangabad, Centre for Applied Research and People's Engagement (CARPE), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Repurpose, Bajaj, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL ), today.

Assistant police inspector Premlata Jagtap, ward officer Tarpe, police naik Kiran Aghav and others visited the Dry Waste Sorting Centre at Aurangabad. Safai Saathis briefed their work at sorting centre to the guests. Existing laws to protect women were explained by speakers. The Safai saathis asked their questions and concerns about the Women's Protection Act and the process. CARPE representatives Amol Dabhade, Preeti Joshi, Prashant Ragade, Suresh Ghorpade, Swapnil Nandgavkar and Nikhil Jogdand coordinated the event.