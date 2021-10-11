Senior college teacher found murdered
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 11, 2021 12:30 PM2021-10-11T12:30:02+5:302021-10-11T12:30:02+5:30
A senior college teacher with local Maulana Azad College Rajan Shinde was found murdered in his house in N-2 Cidco this morning. He was lying in a pool of blood in the hall, his throat slit. Shinde was a teacher of English. Nothing was found stolen from the house so it is a challenge before the police to find out the reason behind the gruesome crime.