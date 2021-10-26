Session on cyber crime held at CMIA

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) in association with the cyber crime branch of the commisionerate of police conducted a session on 'Cyber Security Awareness' here recently.

More than 50 participants were present for the seminar organised as a part of cyber security awareness month. PI cyber crime Gautam Patare along with PSI Rahul Chavan addressed and guided the participants through precautionary measures one can take while using the internet. They also gave examples of various cases that had happened in the past along with the root cause and learning.

Patare said mere negligence of the user can lead to cyber crime, hence we should be alert all the time and keep track of our activity. He appealed the present to report the cyber crime to the police immediately as there are high chances of the money can be saved. Patare also explained the investigation procedures once the cyber crime is reported and the challenges they face to solve the offence with limited resources. CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, secretary Satish Lonikar, NIELIT director Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Kamleish Dhoot, Shirish Tambe and others were present.