Set a deadline for the ongoing development works

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

Guardian minister Subhash Desai in a review meeting on Friday said that a deadline should be set for the ongoing development works before the announcement of the municipal elections. The term of Zilla Parishad (ZP) will end in 2022. Therefore, the development works in the district should be completed before the model code of conduct comes into force.

A review meeting on district development works will be held with the chief minister on September 9. On this backdrop, Desai reviewed the development works of the municipal corporation and ZP at the district collector office. The meeting discussed the status of ongoing works in the district and what needs to be done anew. Desai told reporters that the Aurangabad-Ahmednagar railway line is proposed in the district. The 145 km railway line will strengthen the industrial link between Pune and Aurangabad. A presentation of the vision of the district and the city will be given to the chief minister. Efforts will be made to get approval from the government for the stalled projects. Shirdi will be connected to the Samruddhi expressway, which will boost tourism. Airport usage will increase. Suggestions for these three major projects were given at the meeting. District collector Sunil Chavan, municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey and senior officials were present.