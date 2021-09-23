SET to be held in city on Setp 26

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

The State Eligibility Test (SET) will be held at 18 centres of the city on September 26. A total of 7,728 candidates will appear for the test in two sessions. The first session is from 10 am to 11 am, while the second will be from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Candidates will have to remain present at the centre one hour before the commencement of the examination and bring anyone photo identity card like Aadhar Card, voter ID card and driving license.

There is a ban on carrying electronic gadgets like mobile or satellite phones at the centre.

Divisional Coordinator of SET Dr Satish Dandge said that candidates should follow all Covid measures at the centres.

“Except examinees, officers and employees related to the examinations, no other person will be allowed at the centre,” he added.

Box

There are 18 centres in different parts of the city.

The names of some of the centres are as follows;

--Maulana Azad College

--S B College

--Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women

--Shiv Chhatrapati College

--I B Pathak College for Women

--Deogiri College

--Vivekanand College

--Milind College of Science.