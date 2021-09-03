Setting up charging stations will encourage use of EVs

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

The union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) and World Resources Institute (WRI, India) have jointly organised an online session on charging infrastructure for e-vehicles. The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) took part in the session as it has proposed to procure five electric buses.

Earlier, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) municipal commissioner A K Pandey has joined the global 'Race to Zero' campaign which aims at reducing carbon emissions in the city. Subsequently, the ASCDCL has decided to procure e-buses and introduce them to the Smart City bus service.

The speakers include Project Director of Telangana State Renewable Energy Department Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) D V Ramakrishna Kumar, Manager of Sustainable Cities and Transport (WRI India) Chaitanya Kanuri, GIZ's Sushovan Bej and WRI India's Rohan Rao. "The WRI has launched a handbook for planning infrastructure for electric vehicles which our city can utilise. It is important for cities to set up charging infrastructure first if it wants to switch to electric vehicles," said ASCDCL assistant project manager for climate change Aditya Tiwari.

The session gave insights on mapping EV charging stations in the city at public places and at workplaces. The models of Delhi and Hyderabad were discussed on developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure and technical features of tenders for public charging.