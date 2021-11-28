Shabbir Patel passes away

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

Haji Shabbir Patel, former chairman of Agriculture Produce Market Committee and former director of Aurangabad District Central Cooperative Bank (ADCCB) passed away on Sunday early morning.

He was also founder president of Vidyaamrut Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and leaves behind wife, nine sons, daughters-in-law, two daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren.

Shabbir Patel (75, Shahnagar, Satara Parisar) was father of the director of ADCCB Javed Patel and Shakil Patel and the father-in-law of Yunus Patel.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Bismillah Masjid-Shahnagar and burial took place at Shahshokta Minya Dargah.