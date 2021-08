Shagufta gets Ph D Urdu

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

Shaikh Shagufta Yasmeen Abdul Gani has been awarded Ph D in Urdu by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Gazanfar Ki Novel Nigari Ka Tahquiqui Wo Tanquidi Jaiza’ under the guidance of Dr Syed Ashrafunnisa, research guide and former head of Urdu Department of Sir Sayyed College.