Shamobai Gorme passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 16: Shamobai Gangaram Gorme (98), a resident of Rohidaspura, Juna Mondha died on Monday morning. She is survived by five sons, three daughters, grandchildren and great grand children. The last rites were performed on her at Kailashnagar Crematorium in the afternoon.

