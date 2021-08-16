Shamobai Gorme passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 16, 2021 09:35 PM2021-08-16T21:35:01+5:302021-08-16T21:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 16: Shamobai Gangaram Gorme (98), a resident of Rohidaspura, Juna Mondha died on Monday morning. She is ...
Next
Aurangabad, Aug 16: Shamobai Gangaram Gorme (98), a resident of Rohidaspura, Juna Mondha died on Monday morning. She is survived by five sons, three daughters, grandchildren and great grand children. The last rites were performed on her at Kailashnagar Crematorium in the afternoon.Open in app