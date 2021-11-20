Sharon Rodrigues stands 1st in the country in Fire Insurance subject paper

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 20, 2021 08:50 PM2021-11-20T20:50:01+5:302021-11-20T20:50:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Nov 20: CA Sharon R Rodriques secured first place in Fire Insurance subject of Insurance Regulatory and Development ...

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

CA Sharon R Rodriques secured first place in Fire Insurance subject of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) Surveyor examination. Insurance Institute of India (III) declared the merit list recently. Friends and relatives congratulated Sharon on her achievement.

