Sharon Rodrigues stands 1st in the country in Fire Insurance subject paper
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 20, 2021 08:50 PM2021-11-20T20:50:01+5:302021-11-20T20:50:01+5:30
CA Sharon R Rodriques secured first place in Fire Insurance subject of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) Surveyor examination. Insurance Institute of India (III) declared the merit list recently. Friends and relatives congratulated Sharon on her achievement.