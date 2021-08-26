Sharp decline in eye donations

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

In the last 17 months of corona outbreak, there has been a sharp decline in eye donation. However, as the intensity of corona has decreased in the last few days, eye donations are now expected to increase.

National eye donation fortnight is celebrated every year from August 25 to September 8. On this occasion, a poster exhibition was held at the ophthalmology department of the district hospital in front of Aamkhas ground on Thursday. Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne inaugurated the exhibition. Civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Murambikar, additional civil surgeon Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, Dr Jyoti Mundhe, Dr Santosh Kale, Dr P M Kulkarni and others were present. Eye donation counsellor Dattatraya Badhe informed the citizens present about eye donation and motivated them to fill the resolution forms for eye donation. There are 6 eye banks in Aurangabad. The corona outbreak affected eye donations and eye transplants. But it is hoped that eye donations will increase again.

Scenario of the eye donation:

Duration Eye collection Eye transplant

2018-19 190 136

2019-20 137 110

2020-21 36 35

2021 (April to July) 4 10