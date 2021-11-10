Shiv Sena holds signature campaign against inflation, BJP burns Malik’s effigy

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

As elections of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) are coming closer, Shiv Sena (SS) and BJP do not leave any opportunity of playing politics on different issues.

Sena started heating the atmosphere on Wednesday for its ensuing Akrosh Morcha by implementing a signature campaign at different places in the city including Hanuman Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

BJP members burnt an effigy of Minister Nawab Malik in protest against his statement against Opposition leader in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis. The SS will take out ‘Akrosh Morcha’ on November 13 against price rise and reach voters in all the four Assembly constituencies of the city.

The signature drive was implemented in presence of Sena district chief MLC Ambadas Danve, city unit chief Vishwanath Swami, Babasaheb Dange, Vijay Waghchaure and Manoj Gangwe and others.

Box

BJP burns Malik’s effigy

Minister Nawab Malik alleged that opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has a connection with the underworld.

BJP Yuva Morcha members demonstrated at Kranti Chowk today and also burnt the effigy of Malik. The agitators led by BJP city unit president Sanjay Kenekar also raised slogans. Kenekar said that Malik is making false allegations against Devendra Fadnavis to save his son-in-law. He said that Mallik himself has financial dealings with criminals of Mumbai. They demanded the resignation of Malik.

BJP Yuva city unit president Rajgaurao Wankhede, district president Suresh Lolge, Jagdish Siddha, Jalinder Shendge, Harshavardhan Karad, Manisha Munde, Pratibha Jarad, Kunal Marathe and others were present.