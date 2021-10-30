Shiv Sena to request for extension in deadline to regularise Gunthewari properties

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

The Shiv Sena legislators have decided to request the chief minister for granting six months extension to the regularisation of properties under the Gunthewari Act. They claimed that hundreds of residents staying in these localities are facing financial crisis due to the loss of their businesses or jobs due to the Covid pandemic.

The MLA Sanjay Shirsaat while addressing the media persons on Friday said," The government order regarding Gunthewari Act grants relaxation in regularising the properties. There are 117 localities that are eligible under the act."

The MLA was drawn attention towards the fixation of October 31 as the deadline to regularise the properties by AMC and the warning given by the AMC administrator A K Pandey to demolish 'unregularised' properties from next month. In response to it, the MLA said," The city will not tolerate anybody's dictatorship. The financial condition of residents belonging to the low-income groups (LIG) and medium-income groups (MIG) is not in a position to bear the financial burden. They cannot meet the expense required to regularise the properties. Considering the importance of the issue, the Shiv Sena legislators will be requesting the chief minister for the extension."

Many citizens had sustained severe losses, lost their jobs or became debt-ridden. They do not have money to regularise their properties. Hence considering the pitiful situation the due date for regularising the properties under Gunthewari Act should be extended by six months on moral grounds, believed Sena leaders.