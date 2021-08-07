Show unity to resolve the issues

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

Get out of the superstition mentality and reactionary behaviour. Be aware of the rights and show unity. Only then the issues will be resolved. Otherwise, all will again be pushed to slavery, an appeal was made to the OBC community on the Mandal Din here on Saturday.

The non-political OBC, SC, ST, VJNT Social Front, Bahujan Samajik Sanskrutik Manch, Baba Dalvi Vichar Manch, Prabuddha Yuva Partivartan Manch jointly organised a programme at Connaught Garden under the guidance of Vishnu Vakhre. The then Prime Minister V P Singh implemented the Mandal Commission on August 7, 1990, hence the day is celebrated as Mandal Din. Members including K E Haridas, Ambadas Ragade, Kirti Shinde, Saraswati Harkal, Narhari Kamble, Datta Bhange, Babanrao Pawar, Uddhavrao Thorait and others presented their views on OBC reservation. Earlier, tributes were paid to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, V P Singh, and B P Mandal. Ram Nikalje, Uttam Mhaske, Veer Guruji Kadethankar, Ram Petkar and Shrirang Sasane were present.