Six injured in accident of 4 vehicle at Ajanta Ghat

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

Six persons were injured as four vehicles collided with each other at Ajanta Ghat on Saturday at around 8 am. The injured were admitted to the government hospital at Ajanta while the serious patients were rushed to Aurangabad. The traffic was jammed due to the accident while the tourists had to walk for around three kilometers to avert the traffic.

A truck (GJ 26 T 6761), Tempo (MH 40 5153), Pick-up Van (MH 19 CY 4823) and another pickup (MH 21 AX 8694) collided with each other at Ajanta Ghat. The vehicles incurred heavy losses. Fardapur police station API Amol More and his team on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took injured Sachin Dasre (Nanded), Javed Pathan (Shamwadi, Aurangabad), Syed Moin (Aurangabad) and three others to the hospital.

PSI Yuvraj Shinde, Sachin Kendre, Vinod Koli, Bharat Koli, Narayan Giri and others took strenuous to clear the traffic jammed and cleared the road. The operation continued till evening and the tourists had to face severe inconvenience.