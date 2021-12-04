Skill based education needed to develop entrepreneurship skills among students

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

Students generally tend to get good education to secure good jobs, but instead they should gain entrepreneurship skills through skill based education right from school and become job givers, not seekers, said entrepreneur Prasad Kokil. He was speaking in a seminar organised by Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and GIZ at Government ITI for girls, Bhadkal gate on Saturday.

Speaking on the topic 'Skill Based Entrepreneurship: My Skills, My Business' Kokil said, ITI for girls was started to inculcate the culture of entrepreneurship in girls from the very beginning. Women have the resources planning skills required to run a successful business. These skills need to be utilized in professional life. We must come out of the mentality of only doing a good job and utilize our skills to become an entrepreneur.

Students pursuing technical education at ITI could develop their business through artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, internet of things, 5G technology, machine learning process, VR technology and block chain technology. Magic director Ashish Garde said that Magic helps budding entrepreneurs through its various initiatives. MAGIC and GIZ are working to create innovative women entrepreneurs.

The transformation of any innovative concept into a successful industry has to go through many stages, the necessary help for this is provided through our organization, he added. Ravi Shankar Korgal of GIZ, ITI principal Nandkishore Aherkar, Dinesh Nikam, Sadik Pathan, Kshitij Chaudhary and Amol Mokal were present.