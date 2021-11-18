Social & Economic condition of Muslims worst than backward class

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

“In the post-Independence era, the social and economic condition of Muslims is worst than backward class. The State Government should take a lead in their development.

Muslims community’s development is possible if they control their population,” said Dr Venkatnarayana Motkuri, research cell coordinator of Hyderabad-based Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS).

He was speaking at a conference organised on 'Situating development of Muslims in Maharashtra' jointly by the Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) and Dua Foundation here on Thursday.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, adv Anajan Diwakar and adv Sagheer Khan were present. Dr Venkatnarayana Motkuri said that Muslims had a reservation in the then Madras and Bombay presidencies in 1902, however, in post-independence the reservation was withdrawn.

He said that the reservation policy in the country is only against Muslims.

“In the pre-Independence era, there were separate Muslim Constituencies. When a survey was carried about who should lead for Muslims rights, 80 per cent of Muslim community members prefered a secular leader,” he added.

Abdul Shaban participated in the conference through video conferencing said, “Number of Muslims coming to Maharashtra for jobs and employment from the other States is high. Their population has increased and development halted due to poverty. If the Government carries out their development, it help in reducing their population. Also, the community should also make efforts for this purpose.”