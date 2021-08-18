Social, voluntary org, individuals turn messiahs for outbreak & disaster victims

Mehboob Inamdar

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Natural and man-made disasters and outbreaks like Covid, floods, and earthquakes frequently hit different parts of the world. The affected people lose home, livelihood and lives as immediate consequences.

As per the data made available by United Nations Organisation, 235 million people need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2021. This number has risen to 1 in 33 people worldwide, a significant increase from 1 in 45 in the past few years.

Besides Government machinery, voluntary, social, non-governmental organisations and individuals come forward to help affected people in different forms, including distributing food, providing shelter, water and financial aid.

The social, voluntary and NGOs individuals from the city are no exception to it. They turned saviour to help people day and night. Around 50,000 migrants were stranded in the city when the first lockdown was announced in the country.

Box

Charity did for humanity, not for fame

Yusuf Khan Miya Khan and his friends made arrangements of transportation so that thousands of migrant workers could reach their native place safely. He said that first time such a large number of people gathered here to return home.

“There was a shortage of transportation vehicles. Initially, it seemed difficult as there were limitations to transporting them. My friends and I managed to send thousands of workers. Gradually, individual generous people too contributed in the form of providing buses, trucks for the workers.

All did charity for humanity, not for name or fame,” he said. Yusuf Khan said that the then Commissioner of Police Chiranjeev Prasad too supported all social workers and provided whatever help was required at that hour of crisis.

“With the announcement of first complete lockdown. All were at home since the market and industries were closed down. Many people lost jobs or were facing difficulties for survival. Meal and grains were distributed to needy families,” he added.

Box

Help provided to people irrespective of caste & religion

Kishor Shitole, head of Jaldoot (an NGO) and chairman of Deogiri Nagri Sahakari Bank, said they carried out a survey in different colonies and identified 3,000 needy families.

“Irrespective of their caste and religion, the families have been distributed ration kits for 30 to 45 days. A loan of Rs 25,000 with easy installments and low interest was given to small vendors and traders. Literally, they cried to receive it,” he added.

box

Humanity is above all

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) district unit office-bearers said that no one could predict when a natural calamity would hit a place, region or State.

“Humanity is the first attribute of man. The assistance should be provided to victims of calamity, irrespective of their caste, creed or religion. Our organisation collected grains, clothes, groceries, kitchen utensils and cash from the different parts of the district and sent to Kokan flood victims,” they added.