Social Welfare Dept &BARTI sets target to form 50 K ‘SHGYs

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The Social Welfare Department and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) has set a target to form 50,000 Self-Help Groups for Youths (SHGYs) belonging to scheduled caste and deprived class for their all-round development.

Those youths who are above 18 years of age and like to do social work can join as volunteers. They will not get any honorarium. A total of 354 ‘Samdoots’ working on the tehsil level have entrusted the responsibility of setting up SHGYs in a phased manner.

In the first phase, 1000 SHGYs would be formed, 10,000 in the second phase and 50,000 in the final phase.

First time in the State, a movement of Government is being launched by the Government department for youths participation. A total of 1656 SHGYs for youths were set up so far. A total of 12,505 youths joined the group.

The district-wise number of groups and their members is as follows, brackets indicate members strength; Aurangabad-32 (440), Jalna-28 (280), Beed-15 (220) and Parbhani-23 (620).

Regional deputy commission Jaleel Shaikh said that the SHGYs would strengthen youths in the coming days.