Speeding truck damages Barapulla Gate in broad daylight

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

The driver of a speeding mini-size truck lost his balance on the steering and dashed Barapulla Gate (near Kotwalpura-Mill corner) today afternoon. Meanwhile, the incident has angered the heritage-lovers as neither the officials of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) nor the Smart City experts visited the site for inspection and take further action.

The vehicle, bearing number MH 04 CP 7341, meant to transport sound systems dashed the gate from the driver side. The impact of the accident was so severe that the cultural notice board (CNB), made of black stone, on the right side (while going towards Cantonment) got damaged into pieces. Moreover, few stone blocks of the gate have also got disjointed and fell on the road. It is learnt that one white coloured car and the above truck, both were attempting to pass through the gate. In this negotiation, the driver lost his control over the steering and dashed the heritage structure at around 2.25 pm. A couple of days ago, one car had dashed the same gate.

The AMC is the custodian of heritage gates and their conservation is underway by Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) through Smart City funds. When contacted the ASCDCL's heritage expert Sneha Bakshi confirmed that the office has received the photos of the vehicle dash to the gate. The conservation work of the Barapulla Gate is underway (on the left side). Hence the workers shared the photos. However, when inquired about the site visit for spot inspection, the ASCDCL representative claimed that the rainfall was going in the city and there were other important meetings to attend.

" The damage of gate (on the right side) will be repaired when the conservation works will shift from left side to right side portion. Besides, the heritage information board will also be replaced in future," said Bakshi.

Hurting sentiments of heritage lovers

According to heritage-lovers, " No officials of AMC or Smart City spared time to assess the damage or harm caused to the gate. The apathy of Smart City officials (as they are conserving the gate) depicts how serious they are in saving the heritage structures. Moreover, due to the whims and fancies of the Smart City officials the condition of heritage gate Mehmood Darwaza (Gate) got deteriorated. The attitude is hurting the sentiments of heritage-lovers. Time has also come for the Heritage Conservation Committee of AMC to wake up from deep slumber."

The AMC, traffic police and RTO officials should take necessary and immediate action in this regard, demanded the heritage-lovers.