SPI candidates selected for Armed forces felicitated

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

“Fulfill the wish of children but inculcate cultural values among them. Train them to maintain discipline in life and have a strong mind to face challenges in life,” said Col Amit Dalvi, the director of Service Preparatory Institute (SPI), in a programme held on Saturday to welcome new students of 45 batch and felicitated to the 23 candidates selected for Armed forces.

He said that the selected 23 candidates have set an example that one gets success if one works hard sincerely.

“Those who have taken admission in SPI should take an example from selected candidates. Vaibhav Chaube was got selected in the list of all the three Armed Forces. He will have to decide which Armed Force, he wants. All should gear up efforts to lead perfectly,” he added.

A total of 23 candidates of 61 trained and selected were felicitated.

Their names are Siddhant Singalkar, Sanket Pokharkar, Shubham Choudhary, Ajinkya Meher, Mohit Tawade, Atharva Ghatpande, Anish Vairagade, Vaibhav Chaube, Akshay Thorat, Chaitanya Konnur, Ishan Ghanot, Sumukh Sarode, Siddhant Gaikwad, Harsh Sav, Prithvi Singh, Hase Prathamesh, Parth Davle, Vinayak Warpe, Soumya Patil, Rohit Bhore, Yash Tendulkar, Ajinkya Kamble and Jayant Raikkar.