State-level committee formed to solve pending issues of college teaching & non-teaching staff

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

The Higher and Technical Education Department formed a 17-member State level committee to solve pending problems of teaching and non-teaching staff members of the senior colleges. The State Government issued a circular on November 26.

The issues included implementation of recommendation of Seventh Pay Commission for all employees, filling vacant posts, implementation of the old pension scheme,

Higher Education Department director Dr D R Mane will chair the committee which will have nine MLCs from the State Legislative Council, six office-bearers of senior college teachers unions and seven members from college employees unions.

President NET/SET Sangharsh Samiti Dr Govind Kale is the only member from Aurangabad division on the committee. Dr Kishori Bhagat and Dr Vijay Kisan Hile from the Sangharsh Samiti are in the panel. MLC Satish Chavan is among from Legislative Council members.