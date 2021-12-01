Statements of 4 persons recorded in Talathi suicide case

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

Satara police on Wednesday registered statements of four persons, following the suicide of the talathi Laxman Borate in the tehsil office. These persons included his mother, wife and two colleagues. Meanwhile, the officials of Samta Parishad meet the family members of Borate and submitted a memorandum to the police to register cases against those for abetting Borate to suicide.

Borate before committing suicide had written a note in which he alleged the additional tehsildar and other officers in his office are responsible for his death. His relatives had demanded to register cases against those mentioned in the suicide notes. They agitated at the Satara police station before performing the last rites. But, the police had taken the stand to register cases after inquiry. Accordingly, statements of two employees of the additional tehsildar office were registered along with his wife and mother. The statements of the other persons will be done in the next two days and then the process of registering case will begin, informed PI Surendra Molale.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Samta Parishad met the Borate family members and later submitted a memorandum to the Satara police demanding to register cases against the accused. The delegation included district president Manoj Ghodke, Chandrakant Peharkar, Ganesh Kale, Anil Kshirsagar, Nishant Pawar, Mrushna Lokhande, Laxman Hekde and others.