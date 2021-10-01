Status of vacant posts in region's government hospitals remains unchanged in six months

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The affidavit submitted by the Director (Health Service) in the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court (on September 30) reveals that the status of posts lying vacant in various government hospitals of Marathwada is the same as it was six months ago. The bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghughe and Justice S G Mehre has scheduled the hearing on the public interest litigation (PIL) on October 7.

The Director (Health Service) Dr Sadhana Tayade through an affidavit informed the High Court about the process taken to fill up the vacant posts in the government hospitals. She mentioned of issuing appointment letters to 1825 candidates (as medical officers) in response to the two advertisements published on April 1, 2021, and August 9, 2021. Of which, 1479 MOs reported on duty till September 22, 2021. The affidavit mentioned details like the total number of sanctioned posts of medical officers, vacant posts and the posts filled up in various government hospitals of Marathwada, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar. The MP Imtiaz Jaleel has filed the PIL in the High Court. He brought into the court that the figures mentioned in the affidavit submitted on Thursday and six months ago are the same.

It is learnt that the government has not sanctioned the proposal of filling 72 posts of district health officers, 172 posts of district civil surgeons and specialists medical officers. Hence these posts will now be filled up through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Hence the MPSC has been told to sent the competent candidates, stated the affidavit. Jaleel also brought into the notice of the bench that the Department of Rural Development has not submitted the affidavit. Besides, one driver is available to drive three ambulances of Kannad and Vaijapur health centres.

The assistant government pleader Sujit Karlekar is representing the government.