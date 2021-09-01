Steppers excel in inter-school contest

Aurangabad, Sept 1: Stepping Stones students excelled in Creative HeArt 21’, an inter-school International Art Fest, organised by South City International School, Kolkata, recently. The three-day online event saw participation of more than 200 students across India and abroad. Steppers participated in all 12 events and bagged the winner’s trophy in the exciting competition that was open for the students of Class 3 to Class 12. Steppers bagged podium positions in 8 events. Bookmark by Syeda Fauzia, Tattoo made by Sarthak, a beautiful poster brushed by Rishi Chotlani, won them the first prize. Drawing by Ishwari Shahane, dressed designed by Prerita, art quiz by Aryan Chavan and digital designing by Anmol Singh garnered them with second position whereas Atharva Patil secured the third position for sketching a lovely cartoon.

The principal of the host school John Bagul praised the Steppers, teachers and authorities for their active participation. The school management and principal congratulated the successful Steppers.