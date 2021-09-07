Stepping Stones honours its young achievers, leaders

Aurangabad, Sept 7: Stepping Stones High School recently hosted the Annual Prize Day and Investiture Ceremony to acknowledge the wonderful efforts of all the Steppers. Spearheaded by executive director Naseem Rahim and principal Dr. Angelo Michael D’Cruiz, the event gave wings to more than 300 young Steppers who were feted with certificates of recognition and awards.

The highlight of the ceremony was the felicitation of the teachers who have offered selfless services to the institution for over a decade.

Principal Dr D’Cruize presented the annual report, narrating the growing graph of SSHS. Wide category of awards namely – Technomind, Online Wizard, Early Bird, Beyond the Barriers, Metamorphosis, Most Sincere Student, Most Hard Working Student, Best Personality, Most Helpful and Friendly Student, Truthful and Honest, Best in various subjects and The Best Student of the Class were presented.

The evening also witnessed the young Steppers donning badges that marked the formation of the Student Council. The principal bestowed the students with the badges of titles such as the School Captain, School Vice-captain, Sports Captain, Environment Captain, Global Affairs and Outreach Captain, House Captain, House Vice-captain and House Prefects. He urged the students to uphold the school responsibilities with determination. The young leaders pledged to behold the school’s principles with loyalty, honesty, truth and honour. Parents present were happy and proud to see their wards being honoured.