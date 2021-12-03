Stop increment of PRO Shinde

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

Although no evidence has been found against the public relation officer of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Sanjay Shinde, his behaviour falls under the definition of sexual harassment at the workplace. Therefore, his annual increment should be withheld for three years, recommended the Vishakha Samiti to the university administration.

A show cause notice will also be issued to Shinde in this regard, university administration sources said. As per the recommendation of the committee, the complainant should be compensated Rs 5,000 for mental harassment and a written assurance should be taken from the accused that such incidents will not be repeated in the future.