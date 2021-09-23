Strengthening of old water supply scheme raises eyebrows

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

The new water supply scheme valuing Rs 1680 crore has been approved. The works are also underway, but the eyebrows of citizens are raised when the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) pronounced of spending Rs 9 crore upon repairing and maintenance of the old water supply scheme.

The AMC is claiming that till the completion of the new water supply scheme, it will quench the thirst of citizens through the old water supply scheme. It may be noted that the efforts are underway for the past many days to increase the lifting capacity of water from Jayakwadi Dam by 20 MLD. It may be noted that the two main pipelines (700 mm and 1400 mm) drawing water to the city have completed their life expectancy. They have completed 49 years and 29 years respectively. To strengthen the old water supply scheme, the AMC has decided to spend Rs 4.10 crore installing new pump sets upon them. A pump of 150 HP capacity will be installed at the pumphouse in Dhorkin, the new pump of 150 HP at Garkheda, and new pumps of 100 HP capacity each will be installed at Jubilee Park and Hanuman Tekdi overhead tanks.

The AMC will also undertake repair and maintenance works at Pharola's old water treatment plant. The AMC will be installing a pump of 474 HP capacity installed here. The overhead tanks of 11 lakh and 20 lakh litres at Kranti Chowk will also be repaired. Besides, all the damaged valves fixed on water pipelines to improve the distribution system will be replaced.