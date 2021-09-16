Students of MGM Polytech came out with flying colours

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

Students of MGM Polytechnic came out with flying colours in diploma courses. The overall pass percentage result of the Polytechnic is 98.

Sahil Amar Wadhwani secured 96.11 per cent marks in the Civil Engineering diploma course of summer 2021 sessions examinations.

The top scorers of other branches are as follows; Shaikh Mohammed Yunus Mohammed Saber (96.72 per cent, Mechanical), Pratik Suresh Tathe (90.22 per cent, Electrical Engineering), Syed Zara and Yashashri Harshvardhan Shastri (95.88 per cent each, Electronics and Telecommunication) and Osman Abdul Rahim Shaikh (95.50 per cent, Computer Engineering).

Polytechnic principal Dr B M Patil, teaching and non-teaching members congratulated the students on their success.