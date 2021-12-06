Students should online platform for adopting new skills

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

“There is extraordinary importance to skilled based education in today’s era of technology. Students should use an online platform to adopt new skills,” said Dr Anuya Chandorkar, director of Deogiri Institute of Technology and Management Studies (DITMS).

She was speaking in the two-day induction programme held at Ravindranath Tagor Hall of Deogiri College on Monday to welcome newly admitted students to first-year BBA, BCA and BCC courses.

Edukerron International Kerron Vaishnav, coordinator of Employability and Entrepreneurship Development Endeavour (EEDE) Raman Karde, training and placement officer Jitendra Jha, Dr Pallavi Bhalerao, Dr Umeshkumar Malpani and Sabia Shaikh were present.

Dr Anuya Chandorkar said that time has special importance. “Except time, if you lost anything, you can get it back. So, students should spend their time for constructive work,” she said. The director also appealed to students to avail of the skills-based courses being offered by the institute. Kerron Vaishnav, Jitendra Jha and Dr Pallavi Bhalerao also spoke.