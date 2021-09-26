Students waiting for admissions 4 new ITI courses

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Many students are waiting to get admissions to four newly launched courses in the city's Government Industrial Training and Institute (ITI).

It may be noted that four new courses under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0.

The courses received tremendous response during the last four months. The number of aspirants on the waiting list is increasing. Significantly, the number of engineering final year students is high among them.

A batch of 30 intakes of CNC Programmer was launched. A total of 87 students are in waiting to take admission in this course. Another course, ‘Mobile Phone Hardware Repair Technician with 30 seats for girl students is being launched. Nearly 28 students are in waiting for it. The third new course titled ‘Field Technician Other Home Appliances’ commenced recently. A total of 22 students took admission while as many candidates names are on the waiting list. The first batch of 20 students of the fourth course, ‘Plumber General-II’ will be launched on Wednesday. Aspirants are waiting for admissions in all the courses.

ITI principal Abhijit Alte said that 80 per cent of admitted students are from engineering final year course.