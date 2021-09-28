Super Champs Grand Finale @NBIS

Aurangabad, Sept 28: Super Champs Grand Finale, the solo dance competition, was held at New Beginning International School Sawangi, recently. Chief guest and judge Ravi Jaiswal, director, Creative Group lit the ceremonial lamp. Principal Ganesh Tarate welcomed the guest. There were a total of 25 finalists. Winners from different Clusters are as follows: Cluster 1- Damayanti Jagnade, 2 - Aslesha Khandagale, 3 - Prarabdha Wankhede, 4 - Mehak Kankariya and 5 - Pragati Shinde. The second and third position winners and all finalists were honoured. Parents and other students enjoyed the event through Facebook Live link.

School secretary James Dongardive, director Pallavi Dongardive, chief coordinator Akash Sarkate appreciated all participants. Students Abhishek Kapde, Varsha More, Sakshi Khire, Prananya Shinde and Sukanya Jangle conducted the proceedings. Teacher Payal Bhingare announced the winners. Jyoti Gosavi proposed a vote of thanks.