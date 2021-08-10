Surveyor arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 90,000

Aurangabad, Aug 10: A surveyor of the land records department was nabbed by the sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Department (ACB) on Monday for accepting bribe of Rs 90,000 through his brother for converting agricultural land to non-agriculture land and draw map of the land. The culprits have been identified as Anil Vishnu Sawant and his brother Sachin Vishnu Sawant.

According to information received by the ACB officials, the complainant is a civil engineering consultant. His client filed a proposal with the deputy superintendent office, land records, Paithan to convert the agricultural land to non-agriculture land. The accused Anil Sawant was responsible for issuing a demarcation map of the land. Sawant had taken a bribe of Rs 60,000 for the work from the complainant. However, he was still asking for Rs 1 lakh. After compromise, Sawant agreed to complete the work for Rs 90,000. Meanwhile, as the complainant did not want to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the ACB. After confirmation, the officials set a trap in the Satara area on August 9. But Sawant asked to hand over the amount to his brother Sachin. The officials caught Sachin along with the amount and later caught Anil. A complaint was filed in the Satara police station and both the accused were arrested. The action was taken under the guidance of Dr Rahul Khade, deputy superintendent B V Gavde and Ruchand Waghmare by PI Ganesh Dokrat, constable Sunil Patil, Digambar Pathak, Vilas Chavan and Changdev Bagul.